Alpharetta, Atlanta’s destination city looks a bit like Nashville this fall

Under one large tent the European Market will showcase eclectic items from local and regional artists. Located on Canton Street, Sept. 18-19.

Held the last weekend of September will be the Art in the Park at Brooke Street Park. Crafted by local artists will be jewelry, pottery, work and metal works, clothing and art.

The music events and concerts range from a small, intimate indoor venue (listening room) that seats 40, The Velvet Note, to the 12,000 capacity at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

We are excited about the remaining lineup that include Hall & Oates, Lady A, Need to Breathe and Pitbull, “A first for us,” Rodgers noted.

Held on six major stages and 16 smaller venues throughout the downtown, the Wire & Wood music festival is Oct. 8-9 from 5-11 p.m.

“If you’ve heard or know about 30A, down in Florida where they set up in January and have music … there for like a weekend. We modeled this a little bit like 30A and after Tin Pan South in Nashville.

“We will have people from all over the country – singer and songwriters - that have written songs for well-known artists that you don’t really get to know who wrote that song and we like for them to be able to tell their story in Alpharetta,” she said. “We let them play the songs the way they created them.”

Other outdoor music options are Avalon Nights Live or Matilda’s Music Under the Pines.

The Alpharetta Women’s Half Marathon and 5K Race starts and ends at Avalon on Oct. 24. The race begins at 7 a.m. and a portion of the proceeds will go to the American Heart Association.

The Food Truck Alley series continues on the first Thursday of each month from 5-9:30 p.m. hosting more than 10 food trucks and features live music.

