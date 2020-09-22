Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority raises over $15,000 for Nicholas House

As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened the economic situation in our country, homelessness has become an even bigger issue than it has been in previous years.
Since August 2019, a local chapter of the historically Black Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Pi Alpha Omega, has partnered with Nicholas House to raise awareness and advocate for the homeless. Nicholas House focuses on keeping families together and helping them become self-sufficient.
“Our funds allowed Nicholas House to reach and serve more homeless families, providing housing, food, clothing, transportation, child care, employment and more, as well as helped to enhance their response to COVID-19 by preventing eviction, foreclosure and utility interruption for families facing crisis,” said Michelle Arrington, publicity chair of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Pi Alpha Omega Chapter.
Pi Alpha Omega raised more than $15,000 through the organization’s virtual Peer-to-Peer Fundraising effort and provided monthly catered dinners to the more than 50 Nicholas House residents.
“Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is dedicated to implementing programs of service that enhance the social, economic and educational well-being of the local, national and international communities under our program theme ‘exemplifying excellence through sustainable service,’” said Arrington.
Who’s helping?
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Pi Alpha Omega and Nicholas House
Services: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Pi Alpha Omega chapter raised over $15,000 to help Nicholas House assist homeless families in Atlanta.
Where to donate: Visit the Nicholas House website at nicholashouse.org/ to donate or sign-up for their upcoming virtual events. You can also visit Pi Alpha Omega chapter’s foundation website, www.ivyandroses.org/ to make monetary donations.
How to get help: To access Nicholas House services visit nicholashouse.org/get-help/.
If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.