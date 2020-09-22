Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority raises over $15,000 for Nicholas House

Since August 2019, a local chapter of the historically Black Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Pi Alpha Omega, has partnered with Nicholas House to raise awareness and advocate for the homeless. Nicholas House focuses on keeping families together and helping them become self-sufficient.

“Our funds allowed Nicholas House to reach and serve more homeless families, providing housing, food, clothing, transportation, child care, employment and more, as well as helped to enhance their response to COVID-19 by preventing eviction, foreclosure and utility interruption for families facing crisis,” said Michelle Arrington, publicity chair of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Pi Alpha Omega Chapter.