A close knit group of people that knit for fun and others

“We would like to be as diverse as Atlanta. We are an open door,” the president said. “We would like to get a multi-generational sector and our Saturday morning times might be a good intro.

From 9-11 a.m. on three different Saturdays: Panera in East Cobb, Panera in the North Druid Hills area and the Dunwoody North Shallowford Annex. ... It’s a great opportunity for people to come and meet some members and see what it is about.”

Borden added that they are interested in learning what those younger would like to see knit and welcome ideas.

The AKG has two main objectives: first is encouraging, promoting and improving everyone’s knitting skills.

“We host a lot of educationally-themed programs either on techniques or bring in names in the knitting world to talk, demonstrate and teach us their stuff.

“The other arm is to really be a charitable conduit,” Borden said. Perhaps hats and booties aren’t your thing, but something else is. “We really want to help connect what people like to knit with a reputable organization that can use that item.”

The Georgia Center for Child Advocacy (bears), Emory Winship Cancer Center (chemo hats) and Northside Hospital (hats and booties for preemies) are among the recipients of the philanthropy side of the guild.

Caption Bears go to the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy, one of their special charities the AKG is involved with. Each child gets to choose their own bear. The guild has dressed bears for the center for at least a decade. Credit: contributed Credit: contributed Caption Bears go to the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy, one of their special charities the AKG is involved with. Each child gets to choose their own bear. The guild has dressed bears for the center for at least a decade. Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month. A social hour from 6:30-7:30 p.m. followed by the formal part of the meeting 7:30-9 p.m.

Caption The Atlanta Knitters Guild has been involved in the local anti-bullying campaign of HatNotHate. Members have knitted and donated blue hats to participating schools. The AKG is an official drop-off location and anyone who would like to bring any blue hats is welcome. Check their calendar or FB for specifics. This year HNH will assign a school in June and the Guild will partner with it to deliver hats in September. October is Bully Prevention Month and Blue is the color for awareness. Credit: contribu Credit: contribu Caption The Atlanta Knitters Guild has been involved in the local anti-bullying campaign of HatNotHate. Members have knitted and donated blue hats to participating schools. The AKG is an official drop-off location and anyone who would like to bring any blue hats is welcome. Check their calendar or FB for specifics. This year HNH will assign a school in June and the Guild will partner with it to deliver hats in September. October is Bully Prevention Month and Blue is the color for awareness. Credit: contribu Credit: contribu

Workshops and superstar weekends provide opportunities to further craft skills.

A yarn-a-thon weekend is on the calendar for March 3-6. Kate Atherley will be holding a two-hour Zoom workshop on March 6: making a shawl or scarf will be covered – providing the shape, how to start and end it, according to the president.

“First and foremost, knitting is for everyone. Whether it’s Jamie Fraser in the Outlander series, Tom Daley in between doing Olympic dives, Michelle Obama trapped at home during the pandemic and learning how to knit or Patrick Stewart sitting in his bed in hotels knitting,” Borden said. “Any skill set is a process and you always keep learning.”

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/143425522388195

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com