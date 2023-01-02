45 South Cafe score drops from A rating

The ice machine had mold-like accumulation. The reach-in cooler had an air temperature above 41 degrees, and several food items were too warm. Some items, such as butter and milk, had not been out of the temperature range very long and were allowed to cool down. Other foods were thrown away.

The cafe at 45 S. Peachtree St., Norcross, scored 63/U, down from 96/A in 2021.