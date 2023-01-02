ajc logo
45 South Cafe score drops from A rating

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
The health score of 45 South Café in Norcross dropped during a routine inspection.

The ice machine had mold-like accumulation. The reach-in cooler had an air temperature above 41 degrees, and several food items were too warm. Some items, such as butter and milk, had not been out of the temperature range very long and were allowed to cool down. Other foods were thrown away.

The cafe at 45 S. Peachtree St., Norcross, scored 63/U, down from 96/A in 2021.

Among other violations, several foods were stored incorrectly in the coolers and exposed to contamination. For example, unwashed vegetables and tomatoes were next to the cheese, washed corn and green onions. A raw egg batter was above cheese containers, and cooked hot dogs were next to raw bacon.

The restaurant’s food safety manager could not communicate reportable symptoms and diseases in the health policy, and the facility had no documentation for the employee health policy.

There will be a follow-up inspection.

