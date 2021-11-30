ajc logo
Test - Taking a closer look at Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 1 Georgia

Georgia Tech's quarterback Jordan Yates (13) gets tackled from behind by Georgia's linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Georgia won 45-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
Georgia Tech's quarterback Jordan Yates (13) gets tackled from behind by Georgia's linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Georgia won 45-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Guest, Test
10 minutes ago

Georgia Tech ended its 129th season on as low a note as had been struck in any of the previous 128 season finales. On Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Yellow Jackets lost 45-0 to No. 1 Georgia for their sixth consecutive loss and to finish 3-9. Tech’s two widest margins of defeat to the archrival Bulldogs in the 115-game series are now both on the résumé of coach Geoff Collins after the Jackets lost 52-7 to the Bulldogs in 2019 in Collins’ first season. The Jackets suffered the further indignity of having their home grounds taken over by Bulldogs fans, who occupied a significant majority of the 55,000 seats.

Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

Caption
Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. sacks Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates on a 4th down attempt during the fourth quarter as Georgia shuts out the Yellow Jackets 45-0 in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. "Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com"`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. sacks Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates on a 4th down attempt during the fourth quarter as Georgia shuts out the Yellow Jackets 45-0 in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`
Caption
Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. sacks Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates on a 4th down attempt during the fourth quarter as Georgia shuts out the Yellow Jackets 45-0 in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

