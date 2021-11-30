Test - Taking a closer look at Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 1 Georgia

Georgia Tech ended its 129th season on as low a note as had been struck in any of the previous 128 season finales. On Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Yellow Jackets lost 45-0 to No. 1 Georgia for their sixth consecutive loss and to finish 3-9. Tech’s two widest margins of defeat to the archrival Bulldogs in the 115-game series are now both on the résumé of coach Geoff Collins after the Jackets lost 52-7 to the Bulldogs in 2019 in Collins’ first season. The Jackets suffered the further indignity of having their home grounds taken over by Bulldogs fans, who occupied a significant majority of the 55,000 seats.