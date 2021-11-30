Test: No. 1 Georgia’s offense deserves some credit, too

ATHENS – Georgia’s defense gets the lion’s share of credit for the team’s success this season, and for good reason. Its performance thus far has been historic. But the Bulldogs sport a pretty decent offense, too, and the combination therein is why they’re nation’s No. 1-ranked team.
Entering Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech (noon, ABC), the Bulldogs (11-0) rank seventh in the nation in scoring (40.3 ppg). That’s second only to Alabama (44.4) in the SEC.
What separates Georgia, however, is its combination of a high-octane offense with a stiff-necked defense.
“I think complementary football is really important,” Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said last week. “They play off each other.”
