ajc logo
X

Test - No. 1 Georgia primed and ready for another crack at Bama

November 27, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia's running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates with Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Georgia won 45-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
November 27, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia's running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates with Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Georgia won 45-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Live Updates Sports
By Guest, Test
14 minutes ago

ATHENS – The SEC Championship matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama is set. It has been for a while, but the dynamic feels just a tad bit different after the Crimson Tide’s struggle against Auburn on Saturday night.

Alabama won, as expected, but it took four overtimes to do it. Twenty-point favorites going in, the Crimson Tide (11-1, 7-1 SEC) could have lost in regulation. However, Auburn’s Tank Bigsby running out of bounds with a 10-3 lead inside the final two minutes left Alabama and quarterback Bryce Young just enough time to execute a 97-yard game-tying touchdown drive. The Crimson Tide won it on a two-point conversion pass to John Metchie in the fourth extra period.

“We know it’s a big one coming up,” coach Kirby Smart said shortly after the Bulldogs wrapped up their first 12-0 regular season in school history on Saturday in Atlanta. “Everyone’s kind of had it circled and seen it out there. We’ve really tried to work hard on getting better. That’s been the emphasis: What can we improve on? The last two weeks we’ve been trying to be ascending.”

ExploreUGA vs. Tech, Alabama vs. Auburn in Sunday College Football Extra

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Test - UGA player arrested on multiple felony charges related to firing BB gun on campus
5m ago
Test: Numbers don’t tell the story of Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
6m ago
Test: Five things to know as No. 1 Georgia seeks perfection
11m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top