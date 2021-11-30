ajc logo
Test: No. 1 Georgia is 12-0 and ready for Alabama

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett pumps his fist while celebrating a touchdown by running back Kenny McIntosh during the third quarter in a 45-0 shutout over Georgia Tech in NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`
Beating Georgia Tech was a given for Georgia. Doing so convincingly was expected. The Bulldogs unofficially checked off both boxes by halftime Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. If those aligned with them weren’t already thinking it, they were by that point.

Beat Alabama.

“Everyone has had it kind of circled and seen it out there,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the 45-0 victory. “We’ve really tried to work hard on getting better. That’s been the emphasis is, ‘What can you improve on?’”

