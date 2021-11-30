Test: Georgia’s Jordan Davis a finalist for Outland Trophy

The Outland is awarded annually to college football’s best interior lineman on offense or defense. The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) selected the three finalists from among the six semifinalists announced last week.

The other two finalists are offensive linemen: tackle Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State and center Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa. Defensive tackles have won two of the past four Outland awards (Alabama’s Quinnen Williams in 2018 and Houston’s Ed Oliver in 2017).