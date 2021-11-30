ajc logo
Test: Georgia’s Jordan Davis a finalist for Outland Trophy

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) is lifted into the air by running back Zamir White (3) and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charleston Southern, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) is lifted into the air by running back Zamir White (3) and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charleston Southern, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By Guest Author
1 hour ago

ATHENS -- A day after Georgia learned that linebacker Nakobe Dean is a finalist for the Butkus Award, the Bulldogs found out that nose guard Jordan Davis is a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

The Outland is awarded annually to college football’s best interior lineman on offense or defense. The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) selected the three finalists from among the six semifinalists announced last week.

The other two finalists are offensive linemen: tackle Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State and center Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa. Defensive tackles have won two of the past four Outland awards (Alabama’s Quinnen Williams in 2018 and Houston’s Ed Oliver in 2017).

The winner will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9 (7 p.m., ESPN).

