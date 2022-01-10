Stetson Bennett shows his confidence

Here are some of the interesting and insightful comments from the players and coaches in Indianapolis preparing for the game, including one from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

On his demeanor: “I’m not as confident in everything I do as I am in football. So, I’d say it comes from work. It’s not an ignorant confidence, like, ‘I believe I can do anything.’ But I believe I can play football really well, and that’s from the work that I’ve spent over these past however many years I’ve been playing football.”