Stetson Bennett shows his confidence

Live Updates Sports
32 minutes ago

At this point, just hours before the game, we’ve written about all the matchups, told the stories of the individuals who will be competing on college football’s greatest stage and shared the expectations of the fans of the programs. Now we stand prepared to chronicle how it unfolds.

Here are some of the interesting and insightful comments from the players and coaches in Indianapolis preparing for the game, including one from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

On his demeanor: “I’m not as confident in everything I do as I am in football. So, I’d say it comes from work. It’s not an ignorant confidence, like, ‘I believe I can do anything.’ But I believe I can play football really well, and that’s from the work that I’ve spent over these past however many years I’ve been playing football.”

