This Life with Gracie

The Silent Epidemic: Counting the cost of being ignored

A 5-part series by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about black gay men and HIV
By Gracie Bonds Staples
Aug 25, 2017

Black gay men are 22 times more likely to be HIV positive than Black Americans overall, according to the CDC. And reports say that 54% of black gay men who are HIV positive are not in care.

But despite the daunting numbers that illustrate black gay men are over represented in HIV infection cases, many express that their reality—their struggle—is ignored. Today black gay men are being given a voice, a chance to share the stories of shock, struggle, fear, and resilience.

RELATED: CDC: Blacks with HIV less likely to receive consistent medical care

And so, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has launched a five-part series, The Silent Epidemic: Black Gay Men & HIV.

VIDEO: Duncan Teague talks epidemic among Gay Black Men in Atlanta

This week in our series by columnist Gracie Bonds Staples, you will hear from five gay black men who will share their personal stories on why the epidemic has continued for decades, yet no one has seemed to care. Some men are HIV positive. Some are not. All are ready for change. This is Part I.

>> Click below to read candid accounts on myAJC.com of black gay men with HIV

The Silent Epidemic: In this series

RELATED

About the Author

Gracie Bonds Staples is a freelance writer for AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Attorney who sought to remove Willis from Trump case: I had no choice but to act

Credit: AP

‘The whole bridge just collapsed.’ Baltimore first responders react
52m ago

Credit: DENNIS BYRON

Judge: Harrison Floyd can work for Trump’s campaign

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

Credit: AP

Feds searched Diddy's properties as part of a sex trafficking probe. Here's what to know
57m ago
The Latest

Credit: Gracie Bonds Staples

OPINION: Goodbye, readers, and thank you
OPINION: Waivers keep lives of developmentally disabled in flux
OPINION: An arranged friendship, then deepening fellowship, faith
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?
Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town