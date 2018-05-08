Black gay men are 22 times more likely to be HIV positive than Black Americans overall, according to the CDC. And reports say that 54% of black gay men who are HIV positive are not in care.

But despite the daunting numbers that illustrate black gay men are over represented in HIV infection cases, many express that their reality—their struggle—is ignored. Today black gay men are being given a voice, a chance to share the stories of shock, struggle, fear, and resilience.

