Black gay men are 22 times more likely to be HIV positive than Black Americans overall, according to the CDC. And reports say that 54% of black gay men who are HIV positive are not in care.
But despite the daunting numbers that illustrate black gay men are over represented in HIV infection cases, many express that their reality—their struggle—is ignored. Today black gay men are being given a voice, a chance to share the stories of shock, struggle, fear, and resilience.
RELATED: CDC: Blacks with HIV less likely to receive consistent medical care
And so, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has launched a five-part series, The Silent Epidemic: Black Gay Men & HIV.
VIDEO: Duncan Teague talks epidemic among Gay Black Men in Atlanta
This week in our series by columnist Gracie Bonds Staples, you will hear from five gay black men who will share their personal stories on why the epidemic has continued for decades, yet no one has seemed to care. Some men are HIV positive. Some are not. All are ready for change. This is Part I.
>> Click below to read candid accounts on myAJC.com of black gay men with HIV
The Silent Epidemic: In this series
.@ajc launches "The Silent Epidemic: Black Gay Men & HIV", a powerful five-part series of men speaking out. https://t.co/hMKd6APeXu— Greater Than HIV (@GreaterThanHIV) August 25, 2017
Congrats @GStaples_AJC for winning the #GLAADMediaAwards for best newspaper article. Her series on black men living with HIV is well worth your time. https://t.co/7hQz5sLqkD #lgbt #lgbtq— Lauren McGaughy 🎧 (@lmcgaughy) May 6, 2018
RELATED
About the Author