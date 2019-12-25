Here’s how and where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Atlanta

Home Depot - On the second Saturday in January most locations statewide will take trees for recycling. Call your local Home Depot to verify.

The City of Atlanta Department of Public Works - Curbside tree disposal will be available for city residents who receive trash service from Public Works. In order for your tree to be recycled, the base and all lights and decorations must be removed. Do not place the tree in a plastic bag. Trees can be placed curbside if they are less than four feet tall, or cut in half so both halves are less than four-feet.