Here’s how and where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Atlanta

Atlanta Winter Guide | Dec 25, 2019
By Crystal Villarreal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For many households, it doesn’t feel like Christmas unless you have a real Christmas tree.

While many families opt for a fake tree, around 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the United States each year, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

The good news is that these trees can be recycled. There are more than 4,000 local Christmas Tree recycling programs throughout the U.S. and here’s where you can recycle yours in Atlanta:

Home Depot -  On the second Saturday in January most locations statewide will take trees for recycling. Call your local Home Depot to verify.

The City of Atlanta Department of Public Works - Curbside tree disposal will be available for city residents who receive trash service from Public Works. In order for your tree to be recycled, the base and all lights and decorations must be removed. Do not place the tree in a plastic bag. Trees can be placed curbside if they are less than four feet tall, or cut in half so both halves are less than four-feet.

