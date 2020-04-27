For the first time, the AJC’s Aging in Atlanta event to be held virtually

Whether you’re concerned with managing your prescriptions, finances or health concerns amid the pandemic, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Aging in Atlanta virtual event has the information you need.
During this unprecedented time of social distancing, the AJC is here to help you stay emotionally connected and informed. Join our exclusive Aging in Atlanta virtual event on Facebook and YouTube, moderated by AJC Editor in Chief Kevin Riley.
» RELATED: How the coronavirus outbreak may impact your retirement plans
For the past 7 seasons, the AJC has brought its popular Aging in Atlanta event series to your local community, providing you resources to live your best senior life in metro Atlanta. This time the event will be held virtually at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29 via a livestream but will be available to watch later on ajc.com/aging.
» RELATED: What to avoid when starting a part-time business in retirement
Kroger is the presenting sponsor for the event which also features speakers from sponsors Wellstar Health System and Capital Investment Advisors followed by a Q&A session.
Kimberly Johnson, a community-based pharmacy resident with Kroger Health, will be discussing the difference between coronavirus and allergies, as well as strategies for treating allergies. Barry D. Mangel, a chief cardiology officer at Wellstar Health System, will have a session focused on coronavirus and heart disease, dissecting how the two are related. While Rishi Gupta, an endovascular-trained neurologist and director of stroke for Wellstar Health System, will touch on aging and the effects on the brain. The event will also feature Wes Moss, a certified financial planner, AJC columnist and partner at Capital Investment Advisors.
To RSVP for the exclusive event, visit www.ajc.com/agingevent or call 404-526-5044.
DETAILS AJC Aging in Atlanta Series 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 29 AJC Facebook or AJC YouTube