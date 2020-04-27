For the first time, the AJC’s Aging in Atlanta event to be held virtually

Kroger is the presenting sponsor for the event which also features speakers from sponsors Wellstar Health System and Capital Investment Advisors followed by a Q&A session.

Kimberly Johnson, a community-based pharmacy resident with Kroger Health, will be discussing the difference between coronavirus and allergies, as well as strategies for treating allergies. Barry D. Mangel, a chief cardiology officer at Wellstar Health System, will have a session focused on coronavirus and heart disease, dissecting how the two are related. While Rishi Gupta, an endovascular-trained neurologist and director of stroke for Wellstar Health System, will touch on aging and the effects on the brain. The event will also feature Wes Moss, a certified financial planner, AJC columnist and partner at Capital Investment Advisors.

To RSVP for the exclusive event, visit www.ajc.com/agingevent or call 404-526-5044.

DETAILS AJC Aging in Atlanta Series 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 29 AJC Facebook or AJC YouTube