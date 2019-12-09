Piedmont Driving Club’s famous buttered saltines are perfect for the holidays

From the menu of … Piedmont Driving Club, 1215 Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta. 404-875-2565, www.drivingclub.org
Q: I know I have seen the recipe for the buttered, baked saltines from the Piedmont Driving Club in some Atlanta cookbook, but after searching I cannot find it. Capital City Club also has the same, or similar, buttered saltines. … I said I would try to get the recipe and promised to share, if successful. Any help would be greatly appreciated. — Helen Flynn, Atlanta
A: This simple recipe generates a lot of requests for the Piedmont Driving Club. So many that Executive Chef Jay Yarbrough has created a one-page flyer with all the details, and it’s available to guests upon request. The crackers are utterly simple, utterly delicious. He notes that the only crackers that work for this recipe are Nabisco’s. Other similar crackers do not stay as crisp.
He says the story goes that the buttered crackers were created by sous chef Roderick Moon at the Capital City Club in 1972. “He was reported to be out of oyster crackers to serve with the soup at lunch one day and tossed some saltine crackers with butter so he could have something to put on the table. The members loved them and they have been served there ever since. Word spread and the buttered cracker migrated to the Piedmont Driving Club shortly thereafter.” He goes on to say that when he is introduced to a member or guest, he is frequently asked the same question, “How do you make those wonderful buttered crackers?” Now the secret is ours as well.
Credit: Adrienne Harris
Piedmont Driving Club’s Buttered Saltines
1/2 pound unsalted butter
48 square Nabisco saltine crackers
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Have a rimmed baking sheet ready.
In a small saucepan, make clarified butter. Melt butter and skim off white foam. Boil butter and keep skimming until the butter is clear and golden. This should yield 3/4 cup clarified butter.
In a large bowl, combine crackers with clarified butter. Toss gently to coat crackers. Transfer crackers to prepared baking sheet, laying crackers flat side by side. Bake 3 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm. Makes: 48 crackers
Per cracker: 45 calories (percent of calories from fat, 77), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 4 grams fat (2 grams saturated), 8 milligrams cholesterol, 39 milligrams sodium.