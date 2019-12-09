Piedmont Driving Club’s famous buttered saltines are perfect for the holidays

Q: I know I have seen the recipe for the buttered, baked saltines from the Piedmont Driving Club in some Atlanta cookbook, but after searching I cannot find it. Capital City Club also has the same, or similar, buttered saltines. … I said I would try to get the recipe and promised to share, if successful. Any help would be greatly appreciated. — Helen Flynn, Atlanta

A: This simple recipe generates a lot of requests for the Piedmont Driving Club. So many that Executive Chef Jay Yarbrough has created a one-page flyer with all the details, and it’s available to guests upon request. The crackers are utterly simple, utterly delicious. He notes that the only crackers that work for this recipe are Nabisco’s. Other similar crackers do not stay as crisp.