Blackbird flocks whirl and billow in Georgia during winter

Blackbird flocks seen in Georgia and elsewhere during fall and winter are likely mixed flocks that contain starlings as well as other blackbird-related species: red-winged blackbirds, rusty blackbirds, common grackles and brown-headed cowbirds.

A couple of reasons have been given for flocking in winter. One is that flocks offer better protection from predators. Also, thousands of pairs of eyes may be more effective than one pair in finding food.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum: The moon will be new on Friday. Only three planets are visible right now. Mercury is low in the east just before sunrise and will appear near the moon Thursday morning. Venus is low in the east just before sunrise and will appear near the moon on Monday morning. Mars is low in the southwest at dusk.