Why your allergies seem much worse this year

“We’re seeing a lot of patients complaining of more symptoms and not being able to deal with them with the over-the-counter medications available. That’s due to it getting warmer earlier and a longer and more potent pollen season,” he said.

You might not have noticed the pollen as much last year because you stayed indoors more and wore a mask whenever you ventured outside.

Dr. Anna H. Nowak-Wegrzyn, a pediatric allergist at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone in New York, said COVID-19 precautions might have offered a reprieve from the worsening allergy season, but the overall trend is not encouraging.

“I’m worried about next year,” she said, when people are less likely to wear a mask or get out of the habit of washing their hands.

