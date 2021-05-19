WHO: Working long hours kills about 745,000 people each year

Other findings included:

» 488 million people worldwide were exposed to working long hours

» An estimated 745,194 deaths and 23.3 million disability-adjusted life years from ischemic heart disease and stroke combined were attributable to this exposure.

» The population-attributable fractions for deaths were 3.7% for ischemic heart disease and 6.9% for stroke

» The population-attributable fractions for disability-adjusted life years they were 5.3% for ischemic heart disease and 9.3% for stroke

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed the way many people work,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, said in a press release. “Teleworking has become the norm in many industries, often blurring the boundaries between home and work. In addition, many businesses have been forced to scale back or shut down operations to save money, and people who are still on the payroll end up working longer hours. No job is worth the risk of stroke or heart disease. Governments, employers and workers need to work together to agree on limits to protect the health of workers.”

Dr. Maria Neira, director of the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health at WHO, added: “Working 55 hours or more per week is a serious health hazard. “It’s time that we all, governments, employers, and employees wake up to the fact that long working hours can lead to premature death.”

