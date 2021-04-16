U.S. House passes legislation to protect health care workers

“We know that ED staff, including emergency nurses, consistently face violent attacks in their workplace and that is unacceptable,” ENA President Ron Kraus said in a press release. “The advancement of this important and timely legislation is a critical step in the protection of America’s health care providers. Workplace violence is not a part of the job and should not be tolerated.”

National Nurses United, the largest U.S. union and professional association of registered nurses with more than 170,000 members, praised the bill in February.

“We applaud Rep. Courtney for introducing this critical legislation that will save so many lives,” NNU executive director Bonnie Castillo said in a statement.

The bill was previously introduced as H.R. 1309 in February 2019, and passed the House by a 251-158 vote Nov. 21, 2019. It never came up for a vote in the Senate, however.