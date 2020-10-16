Tyler Perry aims to get 250,000 Black Florida residents to vote

At a “Park & Praise” event, an attendee can stay in their car as they pull in and drop off their vote by mail ballot. After, they can listen to community and local faith leaders, gospel choirs, elected officials and political candidates, and musical entertainment.

Equal Ground is spending half a million dollars on this campaign, which is partially funded by Perry, according to the nonprofit. Equal Ground is a Black-led nonpartisan nonprofit that works on building Black political power in Florida.

The duo are targeting more than 250,000 Black voters, which is nearly 7% of Florida’s Black population, according to U.S. Census Bureau data in 2019.

“Despite Florida’s historical disenfranchisement of Black voters, our voices will be heard whether we vote by mail or early,” Burney-Clark said. “Our work to provide robust voter education and ensure that accurate information reaches our communities is the highest priority and is what this partnership with Tyler Perry is going to do.”

While exact dates, locations and times haven’t been announced yet, those interested can visit the website at www.SoulsToThePolls.com.