Try these heart healthy activities instead of standard cardio

Try These Heart-Healthy ActivitiesInstead of ‘Standard’ Cardio.It’s not surprising that those with an active lifestyleenjoy benefits such as a healthier cardiovascular system,better oxygen flow and lower blood pressure. .Thankfully, you don’t have to participatein “standard” cardio fitness, like running, swimmingor cycling, to achieve these benefits. .Here are six activities outside the cardio-normthat will get your heart pumping just as fast. .1. Going for a brisk walk that's fastenough that it raises your heart rate, but slowenough that it's still easy on your joints.2. Doing high intensity household choreslike mowing the lawn or shoveling snow.3. Adding “active commuting” to your day, suchas taking the stairs or walking to your destination. .4. Performing strength-building activities, suchas yoga or lifting weights, two days a week.5. Letting loose with fun activities like dancing,hula-hooping or pickup basketball. .6. Adding “exercise snacks” to your day,such as a 10 minute jump rope session