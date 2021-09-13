This Day in History:, Tupac Shakur Dies.September 13, 1996.The hip-hop star was shot in the passenger seat of a car while at a stoplight in Las Vegas on September 7.Sitting in the driver's seat next to Shakur was Death Row Records founder Marian "Suge" Knight. Knight was wounded in the exchange.The drive-by shooting was the result of the infamous and violent hip-hop “East Coast vs. West Coast” rivalry.Shakur was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. Over the next few days, his condition seemed to improve.But on September 13, Tupac died of his wounds. The rap icon was 25 years old. His murder remains unsolved.Tupac Shakur's music legacy continues to grow