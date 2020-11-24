These foods can help you fall asleep at night

There’s a reason why this bird has a reputation for inducing post-Thanksgiving dinner naps. It contains an amino acid called tryptophan, which boosts the production of melatonin. While that has been debunked by some experts as a contributor to sleepiness, there is research that indicates that consuming protein, a nutrient found in the meat, is linked to people waking up fewer times at night.

Still, Healthline cautions that more research is needed to confirm the potential of turkey to improve sleep.

Kiwifruit

A 2011 study found that consuming two kiwifruit one hour before bed for four weeks resulted in people falling a sleep more quickly and soundly. They also had a better quality of sleep.

“Kiwifruit consumption may improve sleep onset, duration, and efficiency in adults with self-reported sleep disturbances,” researchers said. “Further investigation of the sleep-promoting properties of kiwifruit may be warranted.”

Fatty Fish

Omega-3 fatty acid-rich fish can be good in aiding sleep. Tuna, salmon and mackerel are some examples of fish that have this nutrient in them, as well as vitamin D. The combination of these nutrients have the potential to create better sleep quality, Healthline reported, due to the increased production of serotonin.

Psychology Today reported omega 3 fatty acids from regularly eating fish could also help you fall asleep more quickly, too

White rice

A Harvard study found that white rice can significantly decrease how long it takes you to fall asleep. That’s because of the high glycemic index in the product, which prompts serotonin production.