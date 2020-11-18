Scientists identify melatonin among drugs that could treat COVID-19

Scientists created an “interactome map” of COVID-19′s mechanisms of action, which allowed them to measure how alike it was to the other diseases. Once the different mechanistic similarities between the diseases and COVID-19 were examined, researchers named 34 drugs that could be used as possible COVID-19 treatments.

Cleveland Clinic’s patient data was used to provide additional confirmation of the drugs’ potential use in this manner. The analysis revealed melatonin was the top contender.

Typically used in the supplement form to treat insomnia and improve sleep in varying situations, melatonin usage was “significantly associated with a 28% reduced likelihood of a positive laboratory test result for SARS-CoV-2,” researchers wrote of its effects in treating severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.

They also determined a link to a decreased probability of a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2 compared to the use of angiotensin II receptor blockers or angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors. These drugs are used to control high blood pressure and treat heart failure among other cardiovascular-related conditions.

“In summary, this study presents an integrative network medicine platform for predicting disease manifestations associated with COVID-19 and identifying melatonin for potential prevention and treatment of COVID-19,” researchers wrote.

Despite the promising results from the study, lead study author Dr. Feixiong Cheng of the Cleveland Clinic’s Genomic Medicine Institute, said it should be taken with caution.

“It is very important to note these findings do not suggest people should start to take melatonin without consulting their physician,” he said according to Medical News Today.