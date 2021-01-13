The secret to diagnosing your type of asthma is in urine, study says

“There are no simple methods to determine what type of asthma an individual has, knowledge that is particularly important in order to better treat patients suffering from the more severe types of the disease,” Craig Wheelock, associate professor at the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics at Karolinska Institutet, said in a press release.

For the new study, of which Wheelock is the last author, researchers used a mass spectrometry-based methodology and measured urinary metabolite levels of certain prostaglandins and leukotrienes — the former are body compounds made of fats with hormonelike effects while the latter are inflammatory chemicals the body releases when it comes into contact with an allergen. Each of them are known mediators of asthmatic airway inflammation.