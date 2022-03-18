The Benefits of Hibiscus Tea .Naturally sweet, tart, and tangy, the hibiscus flower is often deconstructed into one of the trendiest drinks of this year.Hibiscus tea has anti-inflammatory effects and has been linked to weight loss and more. .Here are some of the benefits to drinking hibiscus tea.Cravings kicker! Because of their low-calorie count and naturally sweet nature, hibiscus tea can help curb cravings.They are also jam packed with antioxidants, vitamins and are used for weight loss, and lowering blood pressure.There are plenty of benefits to drinking hibiscus tea! But while indulging in the natural herb be sure to consult your doctor if...You're pregnant, on medications and have diabetes as hibiscus is known to interfere with certain medications