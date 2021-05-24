The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2021 HBCU attendees

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2021 honorees include nine high school seniors who plan to attend historically Black colleges or universities.
Along with local HBCUs are others throughout the Southeast that graduates plan to enroll in this fall.
Here are the future HBCU students and their post-graduation plans.
Credit: Provided
Gabrielle Wood, Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology — Howard University
Gabrielle’s counselor praised her on-campus leadership. It includes founding and serving as president of the school’s Entrepreneurship Club. She’s also lauded as “an incredible STEM Scholar” and will continue on that track when she majors in chemical engineering at Washington, D.C.’s Howard University.
Credit: Provided
Khari S. Rivers, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate — Morehouse College
School staff unanimously chose Khari to receive the honor at KAC. “I truly believe that he is a renaissance man, just flat out one of the most talented students I’ve meet in several years,” Ashley Tarver, graduation coordinator and college counselor, wrote of the Atlanta resident. Khari plans to major in aerospace engineering as a man of Morehouse College.
Credit: Provided
David Keith Clemons, Benjamin E. Mays High School — Fort Valley State University
A senior with a weighted GPA of 3.4, David’s senior counselor praised him as a “creative thinker who has the ability to draw on his own life experiences to develop thoughtful opinions on a variety of issues.” In addition to excelling in the classroom, David is involved in extracurricular activities, such as marching band and the tennis team. He’ll take his talents to Fort Valley State University and major in engineering.
Credit: Provided
Jordan Tucker, Strong Rock Christian School ― Howard University
Described as the total package, Jordan excels in academics, fine arts and athletics. “The thing that makes Jordan’s life so inspiring is her selflessness and her commitment to leaving a positive legacy,” guidance counselor Kimbrell Kerce wrote. Jordan plans to attend Howard University. She’s currently undecided on a major.
Credit: Provided
Chad Johnson, Arabia Mountain High School — Fort Valley State University
Praised as an all-around scholar, Chad has dedicated involvement in the Student Government Association, the varsity golf team and Future Business Leaders of America, among other clubs. That business mindset will continue at Fort Valley State University. Chad plans to major in marketing and business management.
Credit: Provided
Alexia Hann, Carver Early College High School — Clark Atlanta University
The entire school staff chose Alexia to become their honoree. “Alexia is one of the most self-motivated, ambitious students that I have ever encountered in all of my years of teaching,” counselor Kalena M. Davis-Jackson wrote. An Atlanta resident, Alexia won’t be too far from there when she begins at Clark Atlanta University. There, she’ll major in business marketing/business management.
Credit: Provided
Hailey Bracey, The Heritage School — Fort Valley State University
“While not the loudest in the room, Hailey speaks up and steps up whenever she sees a need. She is trusted and respected for these and many more reasons,” The Heritage School’s college counselor Brooke Martin said of their honoree. The student is on the basketball team, runs a small baking business with her mother and co-founded the Community Council with Kristin Skelly, Head of School. The organization focuses on inclusion. Hailey will attend Fort Valley State University and major in biology on the pre-med track.
Credit: Provided
Jayden Williams, Dutchtown High School — Clark Atlanta University
Dutchtown High School faculty praise Jayden for setting a goal to excel in academics and community involvement and sticking to it. “Jayden has worked very hard to overcome obstacles, and to be as successful and involved as possible throughout high school,” counselor Raquel N. Augustus said. The senior student’s honors include the National Award for Public Speaking and the Henry County NAACP Youth Council President Award. He’ll study political science at Clark Atlanta University.
Credit: Provided
Dora Rice, Providence Christian Academy — North Carolina A&T
In the top 5% of her class, Dora was awarded the Silver President’s Volunteer Service Award and serves as senior class president. She was also selected as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in 2020. Dora plans to zero in on her student athletic trainer skills and attend North Carolina A&T and major in sports medicine to become a doctor or physical therapist.