The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2021 HBCU attendees

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate unanimously chose Khari S. Rivers as their Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2021 honoree. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Khari S. Rivers, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate — Morehouse College

School staff unanimously chose Khari to receive the honor at KAC. “I truly believe that he is a renaissance man, just flat out one of the most talented students I’ve meet in several years,” Ashley Tarver, graduation coordinator and college counselor, wrote of the Atlanta resident. Khari plans to major in aerospace engineering as a man of Morehouse College.

Benjamin E. Mays High School describes David as David Keith Clemons is "a creative thinker who has the ability to draw on his own life experiences to develop thoughtful opinions on a variety of issues." Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

David Keith Clemons, Benjamin E. Mays High School — Fort Valley State University

A senior with a weighted GPA of 3.4, David’s senior counselor praised him as a “creative thinker who has the ability to draw on his own life experiences to develop thoughtful opinions on a variety of issues.” In addition to excelling in the classroom, David is involved in extracurricular activities, such as marching band and the tennis team. He’ll take his talents to Fort Valley State University and major in engineering.

Jordan Tucker is described as the "complete package" by her high school. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Jordan Tucker, Strong Rock Christian School ― Howard University

Described as the total package, Jordan excels in academics, fine arts and athletics. “The thing that makes Jordan’s life so inspiring is her selflessness and her commitment to leaving a positive legacy,” guidance counselor Kimbrell Kerce wrote. Jordan plans to attend Howard University. She’s currently undecided on a major.

Arabia Mountain High School says senior Chad Johnson "is an all-around scholar that strives to reach his full potential." Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Chad Johnson, Arabia Mountain High School — Fort Valley State University

Praised as an all-around scholar, Chad has dedicated involvement in the Student Government Association, the varsity golf team and Future Business Leaders of America, among other clubs. That business mindset will continue at Fort Valley State University. Chad plans to major in marketing and business management.

Alexia Hann managed to remain in the top 10% of Carver Early College High School's graduating class while attending dual enrollment classes at Georgia State and holding a part-time job. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Alexia Hann, Carver Early College High School — Clark Atlanta University

The entire school staff chose Alexia to become their honoree. “Alexia is one of the most self-motivated, ambitious students that I have ever encountered in all of my years of teaching,” counselor Kalena M. Davis-Jackson wrote. An Atlanta resident, Alexia won’t be too far from there when she begins at Clark Atlanta University. There, she’ll major in business marketing/business management.

Hailey Bracey's school says she speaks up and steps up whenever she sees a need. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Hailey Bracey, The Heritage School — Fort Valley State University

“While not the loudest in the room, Hailey speaks up and steps up whenever she sees a need. She is trusted and respected for these and many more reasons,” The Heritage School’s college counselor Brooke Martin said of their honoree. The student is on the basketball team, runs a small baking business with her mother and co-founded the Community Council with Kristin Skelly, Head of School. The organization focuses on inclusion. Hailey will attend Fort Valley State University and major in biology on the pre-med track.

Jayden Williams is described as "an intelligent, outstanding, motivated, and well-rounded young man." Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Jayden Williams, Dutchtown High School — Clark Atlanta University

Dutchtown High School faculty praise Jayden for setting a goal to excel in academics and community involvement and sticking to it. “Jayden has worked very hard to overcome obstacles, and to be as successful and involved as possible throughout high school,” counselor Raquel N. Augustus said. The senior student’s honors include the National Award for Public Speaking and the Henry County NAACP Youth Council President Award. He’ll study political science at Clark Atlanta University.

Dora Rice is in the top 5% of her graduating class. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Dora Rice, Providence Christian Academy — North Carolina A&T

In the top 5% of her class, Dora was awarded the Silver President’s Volunteer Service Award and serves as senior class president. She was also selected as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in 2020. Dora plans to zero in on her student athletic trainer skills and attend North Carolina A&T and major in sports medicine to become a doctor or physical therapist.