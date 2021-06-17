New study finds these foods enhance breast cancer risk

Over time, chronic inflammation can generate DNA damage and cause cancer, the National Cancer Institute reported.

To avoid this from inflammatory foods, you should exercise and have a healthy diet, including whole grains, vegetables, beans and fruits, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research. You should also limit fast food, processed foods, red meat and sugar-sweetened drinks.

“Choosing whole, fresh foods and doing your own prep maximizes nutrients and phytonutrients,” senior clinical dietitian Karla Crawford at MD Anderson Cancer Center told the institute’s website. “These nutrients keep us healthy in many ways, while reducing inflammation.”

Fermented foods, meanwhile can be added to the diet.

“Foods that help reduce your cancer risk also help reduce chronic inflammation, and vice-versa,” Crawford said. “So, following these guidelines will ultimately reduce your risk of a variety of chronic diseases, and improve your quality of life.”