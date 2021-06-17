New study finds these foods enhance breast cancer risk

Foods that many may consider indulgences have been linked to an increased breast cancer risk.
Eat This, Not That reported on a study presented at the Nutrition 2021 Live online conference. It showed that foods that increase bodily inflammation lead to a 12% increase in breast cancer risk.
Researchers analyzed 318,686 women from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition for the study. They were chronicled for 14 years. In that time, 13,246 cases of breast cancer occurred. Scientists used an inflammatory score of the diet, or ISD, to assess the diet’s inflammatory potential. They also assessed how ISD may affect the general breast cancer risk.
They found ISD had a positive link to breast cancer. This was the case regardless of risk factors such as body mass index, physical activity or alcohol consumption.
Foods that have this inflammatory potential include processed meats such as sausage and hot dogs, fried foods, saturated fats, refined carbs and sugars, including high fructose corn syrup.
Over time, chronic inflammation can generate DNA damage and cause cancer, the National Cancer Institute reported.
To avoid this from inflammatory foods, you should exercise and have a healthy diet, including whole grains, vegetables, beans and fruits, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research. You should also limit fast food, processed foods, red meat and sugar-sweetened drinks.
“Choosing whole, fresh foods and doing your own prep maximizes nutrients and phytonutrients,” senior clinical dietitian Karla Crawford at MD Anderson Cancer Center told the institute’s website. “These nutrients keep us healthy in many ways, while reducing inflammation.”
Fermented foods, meanwhile can be added to the diet.
“Foods that help reduce your cancer risk also help reduce chronic inflammation, and vice-versa,” Crawford said. “So, following these guidelines will ultimately reduce your risk of a variety of chronic diseases, and improve your quality of life.”