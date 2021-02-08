Study shows signs of burnout show up in your sweat

The team at Nanolab developed a small wearable sensor that can be placed on a patient’s skin to continuously monitor their cortisol levels.

At this point, there hasn’t been any other system developed to measure cortisol during the circadian cycle to this extent.

“That’s the key advantage and innovative feature of our device,” Ionescu said. “Because it can be worn, scientists can collect quantitative, objective data on certain stress-related diseases. And they can do so in a non-invasive, precise and instantaneous manner over the full range of cortisol concentrations in human sweat.”

Next, the team plans to get these devices to healthcare workers for use in trials for patients with Cushing’s syndrome, which involves the body producing excess cortisol, Addison’s disease, which involves too little cortisol production, and stress-linked obesity.