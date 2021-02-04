Having children leads to fewer daily steps taken for moms, study finds

Aerobic steps are considered steps that are at least 10 minutes long with at least 60 steps taken per minute.

“Steps can accumulate many times during the day if we just allow,” Salin explained. “To increase your number of steps, you may not have to exercise separately each day. Instead, attention should be paid to everyday choices and, for example, choose stairs instead of the elevator or walk to the store instead of driving.”

It wasn’t only having children that impacted the general steps people take every day. The study reviewed how where you live plays a role.

Women’s overall steps and everyday steps were lessened when they moved out of the city and into rural areas, yet a similar effect was not seen in men. Men who permanently lived in rural areas had lower aerobic steps and total steps compared to men who permanently dwelled in urban areas.

Employment also lessened aerobic steps in women, researchers discovered.

“Work provides a rhythm for the day and this can influence how, for example, it is possible to participate in various scheduled hobbies,” Salin said. “However, it should be noted that the change in total steps was not statistically significant among the employed, as the change in everyday steps was correspondingly positive for those who were employed.”