ajc logo
X

Study shows how childhood diet, exercise impacts adulthood anxiety

Does Anxiety, Cause High Blood Pressure?.Anxiety is a normal part of life.But a racing mind can also affect cardiovascular health.A little anxiety can be hugely motivating and helpful.Chronic anxiety can have severe health consequences.When people are chronically anxious, they may experience changes to their immune system, blood vessels, and platelets that may contribute to heart disease, Dr. Christopher Celano, via 'Time'.High anxiety can lead to the development of hypertension.Managing anxiety and stress is an important aspect of maintaining a high-quality of life, Dr. Christopher Celano, via 'Time'

Health | 46 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Health experts have long stressed the importance of eating a healthy, balanced diet and getting a good amount of exercise, but doing so in childhood may have a major impact on how you feel as an adult.

A recent study from the University of California - Riverside showed that a good diet and ample exercise in childhood leads to less anxiety in adulthood.

ExploreResearch uncovers new reason to back off giving your child sugar

“Any time you go to the doctor with concerns about your weight, almost without fail, they recommend you exercise and eat less,” study lead and UCR physiology doctoral student Marcell Cadney said in a press release. “That’s why it’s surprising most studies only look at diet or exercise separately. In this study, we wanted to include both.”

The mice study was published in the journal Physiology and Behavior and saw researchers split the young rodents into four groups. One group had access to exercise, another had no exercise access; one group was fed a standard, healthy diet and another consumed a Western diet.

Mice began their diets right after weaning and continued until reaching sexual maturity in three weeks.

ExploreResearch shows a sweet treat could protect men against heart stress

For another eight weeks, all four groups were housed with a healthy diet and no exercise access. Then, researchers analyzed behavior, measured the mice’s aerobic capacity and their different hormone levels. One hormone, leptin, is created by fat cells and primarily helps the body control its weight. Exercise in early life led to a boost in leptin levels in adult mice. It also led to an increase in adult fat mass, no matter what diet mice consumed.

Past studies have shown that even if people eat healthier later, consuming an abundance of sugar and fat in childhood can change the microbiome forever. Researchers of the current study plan to look into whether sugar or fat is more responsible for the negative impacts they found in mice that consumed a Western diet.

“Our findings may be relevant for understanding the potential effects of activity reductions and dietary changes associated with obesity,” said UCR evolutionary physiologist Theodore Garland.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top