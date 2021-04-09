Research shows a sweet treat could protect men against heart stress

“We found that drinking flavanol-rich cocoa can be an effective dietary strategy to reduce temporary impairments in endothelial function following mental stress and also improve blood flow during stressful episodes,” lead author Catarina Rendeiro, Ph.D., of the School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences said in a press release.

“Flavanols are extremely common in a wide range of fruit and vegetables. By utilizing the known cardiovascular benefits of these compounds during periods of acute vascular vulnerability (such as stress) we can offer improved guidance to people about how to make the most of their dietary choices during stressful periods.”

Postgraduate student Rosalind Baynham conducted a randomized study of a group of healthy men. They consumed a flavanol-rich cocoa drink an hour and a half before performing an eight-minute mental stress assignment.

Participants’ forearm blood flow and cardiovascular activity at rest were measured. The same blood flow was also evaluated while under stress. Additionally, researchers measured the functioning of the blood vessels for as long as an hour and a half after stress. It was then that they saw blood vessel function wasn’t as weakened when the participants consumed the cocoa. They also found flavanols boost blood flow when stressed.

“Our findings are significant for everyday diet, given that the daily dosage administered could be achieved by consuming a variety of foods rich in flavanols — particularly apples, black grapes, blackberries, cherries, raspberries, pears, pulses, green tea and unprocessed cocoa,” Rendeiro said. “This has important implications for measures to protect the blood vessels of those individuals who are more vulnerable to the effects of mental stress.”