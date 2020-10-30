Study finds 20% of grocery store workers were positive for coronavirus

Afterward, each employee was tested for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. The nasal swabs were administered in May as part of a mandatory testing policy throughout Boston.

Results showed that 20% of employees tested positive for the coronavirus and the majority — 76% — were asymptomatic. Of the employees who tested positive, 91% worked in customer-facing roles compared to 59% of workers who tested negative. Additionally, the number of grocery employees who tested positive was significantly higher than the positive tests among the local general population, which ranged from 0.9% to 1.3%.

Many employees also answered mental health questions and 24 workers reported having at least mild anxiety. Although social distancing is one of the recommended measures of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, only 46% of employees said they could do it consistently at work. Most of the workers who weren’t anxious — 76% — could do so.

It was also found that employees who could commute via their own car, bike or on foot were 90% less likely to report feeling depressed.

“Our significant mental health finding calls for action in providing comprehensive employee assistance services to help essential workers cope with the psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic," researchers said.