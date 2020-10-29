CDC survey reveals mask-wearing has increased among U.S. adults

Across all survey waves, young adults reported engaging in fewer mitigation behaviors as opposed to older adults at all time points.

"Results are encouraging,” Dr. Carlos Del Rio, a professor of global health and epidemiology at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University told NPR. He was not involved in handling the survey. “But I wish they were better — especially among younger people,” he added.

Researchers noted that the results may indicate “that lower engagement in social mitigation behaviors among younger adults might be one possible reason for the increased incidence of confirmed COVID-19 cases in this group, which began in June 2020.”

That growth came 4-15 days before the increases in cases in people 60 years and older, the researchers said.

“Better understanding of barriers and motivators associated with participation in mitigation behaviors is needed to effectively employ strategies that promote engagement of younger adults and others who are not currently engaging in mitigation behaviors,” they said. “Reaching these groups through targeted channels, trusted leaders, and influencers at national, state, and local levels has the potential to improve use and effectiveness of critical public health strategies to protect persons of all ages by preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2.”