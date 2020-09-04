Simone Biles gave this Lawrenceville teen a special birthday shoutout

Anasa, a 15-year-old aspiring gymnast, received a special message for her birthday this morning from none other than Simone Biles.
The Lawrenceville teen had to postpone her plans to go to the Olympic trials this year when they were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Hey Anasa I heard it was your 15th birthdy and you’re celebrating on the TODAY Show,” Biles told her in the video message, according to 11Alive. “I wanted to celebrate with you too. Sending you lots of love.”
While the teen may have been disappointed by missing the Olympic trials, getting to hear a legendary gymnast wish you happy birthday is a real treat. Anasa was joined by her family and friends for the call.