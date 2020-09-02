Shaq offers advice to Boys and Girls club students during Zoom meeting

The Atlanta resident dropped in on the video call to offer advice to students from Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, and Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley about navigating school during this difficult time.

“I just want to say hello to you guys. I’m proud of you guys. I know we’re going through a tough time with virtual school. But anytime you have something difficult, your strategy should be how to make it easier for yourself. So, think about it you don’t have to get on the bus anymore. You don’t have to walk anywhere. All you have to do is wake up, turn on your computer, and learn,” O’Neal said according to 11Alive.