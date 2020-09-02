Shaq offers advice to Boys and Girls club students during Zoom meeting

Former Los Angeles Laker Shaquille O’Neal surprised students at The Boys & Girls Club of America when he appeared during a virtual meeting.
The Atlanta resident dropped in on the video call to offer advice to students from Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, and Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley about navigating school during this difficult time.
“I just want to say hello to you guys. I’m proud of you guys. I know we’re going through a tough time with virtual school. But anytime you have something difficult, your strategy should be how to make it easier for yourself. So, think about it you don’t have to get on the bus anymore. You don’t have to walk anywhere. All you have to do is wake up, turn on your computer, and learn,” O’Neal said according to 11Alive.
The students also received gift cards from J.C. Penny to cover their back to school needs, and had the chance to ask the former basketball player questions about his height and what it was like working with Kobe Bryant.
The NBA icon is no stranger to kindness. Back in January, O’Neal bought a laptop for a man who offered condolences for his sister and for Kobe Bryant when he saw him in an Atlanta Best Buy. In March, a Henry County first grade class said they were shocked when former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal joined their virtual lesson.
“Learning is very important. Education is very important. Without education, you can’t accomplish anything. I know some of you guys want to be athletes, rappers, lawyers, but keep in mind, if you’re not educated enough, nothing else matters. I wish you guys continued success. Make sure you follow your dreams. Make sure you stay out of trouble,” he said.