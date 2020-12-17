See 10 acres of lights at Georgia state park west of Augusta

Georgia isn’t running short on the holiday light displays this season and if you venture about 90 miles east of Atlanta, you can see 10 acres of bulbs shining bright for the occasion.
Since Nov. 27, A.H. Stephens State Park has hosted tours of its event field every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. Thanks to site partners, volunteers and local businesses, displays have been set up and will remain through Christmas Day.
The holiday delights will continue with refreshments and a movie screening in addition to the seasonal lights.
West of Augusta, A.H. Stephens is in Crawfordville. Equestrian facilities and a lakeside group camp are among the features the park is best known for.
“The historic architecture, gentle rolling hills, forested trails and placid lakes of A.H. Stephens Historic State Park, once home to the vice president of the Confederacy and later the ‘boys’ of the Civilian Conservation Corps, now provide you an oasis of natural and historical beauty for recreation, reflection and relaxation,” the state park website read.
Christmas Lights at A.H. Stephens
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18, Saturday, Dec. 19, Sunday, Dec. 20 and Friday, Dec. 25
A.H. Stephens State Park
456 Alexander Street NW, Crawfordville