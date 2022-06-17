Sam’s Club brings back $8 membership deal for 4th of July

Walmart-owned Sam’s Club is bringing back one of its best deals ever — just $8 for a new annual individual membership.
The deal, which was announced in a press release this week, is more than 75% off the standard $45 membership fee. It’s only available in person at stores between June 17 and 26.
“Just like our members, we also have a ‘more the merrier attitude’, so we’re excited to be able to bring back our $8 membership offer and let more people discover the quality, convenience, and value that Sam’s Club offers,” Ciara Anfield, chief marketing officer, said in the announcement.
The $8 membership deal was originally launched in February after the members’ discount shopping club ran a Super Bowl ad. The price was set by where the ball was at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, right before the company’s ad ran.
You can find more details and restrictions on the special offer at corporate.samsclub.com.
Where can you find Sam’s Club in metro Atlanta?
Marietta - 150 Cobb Pkwy SE, Marietta
Atlanta - 2901 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta
Tucker - 1940 Mountain Industrial Blvd, Tucker
Duluth - 3450 Steve Reynolds Blvd, Duluth
Douglasville - 6995 Concourse Pkwy, Douglasville
Morrow - 7325 Jonesboro Rd, Morrow
Woodstock - 9464 Main St, Woodstock
Hiram - 4798 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy, Hiram
Alpharetta - 10600 Davis Dr, Alpharetta
Buford - 3383 Buford Dr, Buford
Snellville - 1520 Scenic Hwy N, Snellville
Sharpsburg - 310 Fischer Rd, Sharpsburg
