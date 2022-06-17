ajc logo
X

Sam’s Club brings back $8 membership deal for 4th of July

Combined ShapeCaption
History of Sam's Club

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
‘Stars and Stripes’ Independence Day deal good through June 26

Walmart-owned Sam’s Club is bringing back one of its best deals ever — just $8 for a new annual individual membership.

The deal, which was announced in a press release this week, is more than 75% off the standard $45 membership fee. It’s only available in person at stores between June 17 and 26.

ExploreSriracha missing from shelves after pepper harvest failure

“Just like our members, we also have a ‘more the merrier attitude’, so we’re excited to be able to bring back our $8 membership offer and let more people discover the quality, convenience, and value that Sam’s Club offers,” Ciara Anfield, chief marketing officer, said in the announcement.

The $8 membership deal was originally launched in February after the members’ discount shopping club ran a Super Bowl ad. The price was set by where the ball was at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, right before the company’s ad ran.

You can find more details and restrictions on the special offer at corporate.samsclub.com.

ExploreAmazon announces dates for 2022 Prime Day sale

Where can you find Sam’s Club in metro Atlanta?

Marietta - 150 Cobb Pkwy SE, Marietta

Atlanta - 2901 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta

Tucker - 1940 Mountain Industrial Blvd, Tucker

Duluth - 3450 Steve Reynolds Blvd, Duluth

Douglasville - 6995 Concourse Pkwy, Douglasville

Morrow - 7325 Jonesboro Rd, Morrow

Woodstock - 9464 Main St, Woodstock

Hiram - 4798 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy, Hiram

Alpharetta - 10600 Davis Dr, Alpharetta

Buford - 3383 Buford Dr, Buford

Snellville - 1520 Scenic Hwy N, Snellville

Sharpsburg - 310 Fischer Rd, Sharpsburg

About the Author

Follow Ryan Stultz on twitter

Ryan Stultz is the Revenue Content Manager for AJC.com, overseeing the paper’s digital sponsorships and special revenue initiatives. He has worked in the newspaper industry for nearly 15 years as an editor and digital specialist.

Editors' Picks
Runoff will decide already contentious DeKalb County commission race
Kennesaw councilman resigns after city issues permit to Confederate souvenir shop
7h ago
Fox News accused in lawsuit of trying to influence Georgia congressional race
5h ago
Tony Thomas leaving WSB-TV after 13 years
23h ago
Tony Thomas leaving WSB-TV after 13 years
23h ago
Brookhaven police make several prostitution arrests at massage spas
1h ago
The Latest
Want to live past 90? New study says your mindset might be holding you back
43m ago
Sriracha missing from shelves after pepper harvest failure
3h ago
Watch: Paul McCartney invites Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi onstage for magical...
3h ago
Featured
For more than 16 years, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. The couple took in children with severe disabilities or who had been given up by adopted families. Amid accusations of physical abuse, though, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry. Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

GA officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
10h ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top