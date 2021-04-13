ajc logo
Research shows nearly half of recreational runners injure themselves

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The study found that half of runners had issues with their knees, calves and Achilles tendons

One of the most common ways people exercise is running and at some point or another, many of them will run into injuries.

A recent study from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden found that almost half of recreational runners have injuries.

Doctoral researcher Jonatan Jungmalm conducted the study of a little over 200 participants in the Göteborgsvarvet Half Marathon and found that injuries occur regardless of age, gender or running experience.

Study participants were men and women ranging in age from 18 to 55. They had to have at least a year of running experience, run an average of 9.3 miles per week in the past year and no injuries for at least six months.

Jungmalm conducted the study for a year.

Before the study, participants were put through strength tests and mobility tests of their running styles.

“Those who had relatively weak outer thighs faced a higher risk of injury,” a press release said. “Those with late pronation in their running gait were also at higher risk. However, having a weak torso or limited muscle flexibility was of no great significance.”

During the study period, runners completed a training diary. It included information on their daily running distance and whether any pain had been felt. A sports doctor examined anyone who had a sudden injury or felt pain for an extended time.

“A third of the participants were injured over the course of the study. But if you also take account of the participants who dropped out of the study, it is reasonable to assume that almost half of all recreational runners injure themselves in a year,” Jungmalm said.

Most participants who were injured suffered problems with their knees, calves or Achilles tendons.

“Few of the injuries were long-lasting. But all the injuries prevented the runners from exercising as usual,” Jungmalm said. “However, those who had previously been injured were more likely to be affected again.”

As for what runners can do to prevent injuries while exercising? Verywell Fit recommends proper posture, a strong core and engaging in a regular stretching program among other supplemental exercises.

