Raven-Symoné reveals this about her plans to start a family

That’s when her actress wife, who is set to star in HGTV’s “What Not To Design,” said, “But we do need to get our eggs saved soon, babes. Like, we need to have that conversation for real about getting our eggs saved so that when it’s time to have a baby, we can have a baby.”

Pearman-Maday agreed and that’s when Raven-Symoné said with a laugh, “being a lesbian is so much money!”

Ultimately, the couple said they were en route to a dentist’s appointment for routine teeth cleaning. So they’re not expanding their family quite yet.

That doesn’t mean they haven’t thought about it, though.

In January, Raven-Symoné told E!’s “Daily Pop” that she and her wife don’t have to worry about surprise quarantine pregnancy as they remain at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Honey, the good thing about being a lesbian is that it’s always planned, okay?” she said before adding, “I’m sure there’s going to be, like, a whole doctor’s list I’m going to give you. We’ll get there when we get there.”

Raven-Symoné wed Pearman-Maday in June 2020 and surprised fans on Instagram with the big reveal.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!” the star wrote in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.