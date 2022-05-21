Zac Brown Band’s John Driskell Hopkins discloses he has ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a progressive, debilitating disease that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body, and there is no known cure. According to the Mayo Clinic, most people diagnosed with ALS die in three to five years, but some live another 10 or more years.

In a 72-second YouTube video surrounded by his bandmates, he revealed the bad news to the world. “Over the past several years, I have noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands,” he said. “After some careful analysis by some of the country’s top neurologists, I have been diagnosed with ALS. Because my symptoms have been slow progressing from the start, we believe they will continue to be slow progressing.”