Youngblood, Spotlight Gold host, leaves Kiss 104.1

At the time, Youngblood objected to a salary cut left but said he and Kiss were “able to compromise, cut it in the middle and work it out.” He had talked to other stations but in the end, he felt Kiss was the best place for him to be.

Executives at Cox Media Group, which owns Kiss, did not respond for comment.

Tony Kidd, the Cox Radio vice president of programming in 2011, said: “He’s been in this marketplace a long time. And people love the way he tells stories, the way he delivers the music. People view him as a friend. He’s a staple.”

Fans on a Youngblood Facebook page expressed their dismay by the move. Linda Baker wrote, “My Saturday mornings are going to be pretty empty. YoungBlood, we love you.” Mary Thomas wrote: “I have been a fan of Blood from the WCLK days until now. So if he is gone from 104 so am I. He is the only reason I listen to this station.”

A Georgia native and Morehouse graduate, he previously worked with James Brown and ran a restaurant.

Kiss dropped Art Terrell and Zooman Miller from mornings in August.