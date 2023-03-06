WSJ: Tyler Perry interested in buying majority stake in BET

In recent years, he has shot several shows for BET, BET+ and Nickelodeon including “The Oval,” “Young Dylan,” “Sistas,” “Ruthless,” “Bruh” and “Zatima.” He has separate deals to create films for Amazon and Netflix.

Paramount doesn’t release publicly how many subscribers pay for BET+. Its larger Paramount+ streaming service had 56 million subscribers as of Dec. 31.

BET Studios, a production arm of BET, also features minority stakeholders such as TV producers Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

Robert Johnson founded the original BET cable network started in 1980 and sold the company to Viacom in 2000. Viacom has since been renamed Paramount Global.