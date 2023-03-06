WSJ: Tyler Perry interested in buying majority stake in BET

Atlanta mogul Tyler Perry is interested in buying a majority stake in BET Media Group from Paramount Global, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources.
Paramount is seeking to sell a majority stake in BET Media Group, which includes BET and VH1 and caters to a Black audience.
Monies from such a sale would help build Paramount+ and PlutoTV, Paramount’s two primary streaming services, the story said.
A spokeswoman for Perry didn’t respond to an inquiry from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about his possible interest in BET.
Since 2017, Perry has had a working deal to create content for Paramount’s networks and owns a minority stake in the streaming service BET+, where much of his recent content resides.
In recent years, he has shot several shows for BET, BET+ and Nickelodeon including “The Oval,” “Young Dylan,” “Sistas,” “Ruthless,” “Bruh” and “Zatima.” He has separate deals to create films for Amazon and Netflix.
Paramount doesn’t release publicly how many subscribers pay for BET+. Its larger Paramount+ streaming service had 56 million subscribers as of Dec. 31.
BET Studios, a production arm of BET, also features minority stakeholders such as TV producers Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.
Robert Johnson founded the original BET cable network started in 1980 and sold the company to Viacom in 2000. Viacom has since been renamed Paramount Global.
