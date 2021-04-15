WSB-TV’s Jovita Moore undergoing brain surgery

Channel 2 Action News evening anchor Jovita Moore is undergoing brain surgery Friday to remove two small tumors, the station reported Thursday during the 4 p.m. newscast.
She underwent an MRI on Monday after noticing something was amiss. She wasn’t feeling well just before going on air with co-anchor Justin Farmer that day, but felt worse while walking through a grocery store parking lot later.
Moore said on air that she felt like she “wasn’t going to make it to the door. I was walking like in quicksand.”
Her neurosurgeon Dr. Edjah Nduom said he is unsure of the severity of the situation. “I can tell you Jovita is upbeat, optimistic and feels surrounded by love,” he told WSB-TV.
New York native Moore, 52, joined WSB-TV in 1998 and took over for retiring Monica Pearson as primary female evening anchor in 2012. She is a single mom with three children. She previously worked at stations in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee.
WSB has set up a page for viewers to send well wishes to Moore.