WSB-TV hires new meteorologist Jennifer Lopez (No, not the actress and singer)

50 minutes ago
Channel 2 Action News has hired a new weekend evening meteorologist named Jennifer Lopez.

She effectively replaces Katie Walls, who left in June for Spectrum News North Carolina.

Lopez has been a fill-in meteorologist the past few years on WSB-TV.

“She’s an experienced meteorologist who knows the changing dynamics of weather in North Georgia,” said Suzanne Nadel, Channel 2 Action News news director, in a press release.

Lopez has previously worked at The Weather Channel in Atlanta as well as stations in Dallas and Jacksonville, Florida.

She will be seen on the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts Saturdays and Sundays.

Lopez has been dealing with her more famous namesake for decades. “Everybody calls me J.Lo; I’m used to that,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2002 when she was working at The Weather Channel.

She added: “When I call hair salons, they get quite excited. They say, ‘Oh, we’ll fit you right in’.”

