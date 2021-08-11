WSB-TV hires new meteorologist Jennifer Lopez (No, not the actress and singer)

She will be seen on the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts Saturdays and Sundays.

Lopez has been dealing with her more famous namesake for decades. “Everybody calls me J.Lo; I’m used to that,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2002 when she was working at The Weather Channel.

She added: “When I call hair salons, they get quite excited. They say, ‘Oh, we’ll fit you right in’.”