ajc logo
X

WSB Care-a-thon raises nearly $1.7 million for AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorders

Mark Arum, Clark Howard and Eric Von Haessler on July 30, 2021 during the tail end of the two-day WSB Care-a-thon to raise money for the AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Atlanta. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
Caption
Mark Arum, Clark Howard and Eric Von Haessler on July 30, 2021 during the tail end of the two-day WSB Care-a-thon to raise money for the AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Atlanta. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Over 21 years, WSB listeners have raised more than $27 million.

WSB Radio listeners are consistently generous, donating another nearly $1.7 million this year for the AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorders Center to help treat young children with cancer.

Over the past two decades, the radio station has helped raise more than $27 million in total for the center.

The two-day marathon last week on the station, which featured all of the station’s local talent, often in unusual combinations, finished Friday with $1,671,813 raised. This was comparable to what was raised during the 2019 Care-a-thon before the pandemic. (The number was a bit lower last year.)

The record high year was 2017 when listeners donated $1.75 million.

Among the WSB personalities that took part were Eric Von Haessler, Tim Andrews, Mark Arum, Erick Erickson, Dave Baker, Belinda Skelton, Doug Turnball, Chris Chandler, Ashley Frasca, “Smilin’” Mark McKay and Clark Howard.

Scott Slade, the long-time morning host at WSB, came up with the idea in 2000 and has been a dedicated participant and cheerleader ever since.

On Friday, Slade told the listeners how he was inspired years ago when he was in junior high school and one of his classmates got leukemia. The school hooked up a wireless telephone box, which was super sophisticated at the time. It enabled her to listen to classes when she became too sick to come to school.

“Then one day, they turned off the box,” Slade said, his voice breaking. “She wasn’t with us anymore. She was a wonderful girl. I said to myself at the time that if I could do anything, I’ll do it so there will be fewer girls trapped in boxes. And that’s thanks to our listeners.”

Scott Slade, the morning host for WSB, helped come up with the entire Care-a-thon idea and was there to announce the final total July 30, 2021. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
Caption
Scott Slade, the morning host for WSB, helped come up with the entire Care-a-thon idea and was there to announce the final total July 30, 2021. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

In Other News
1
‘Dirty John’ first wife, Atlantan Tonia Bales recounts ‘reign of...
2
Dragon Con 2021 won’t allow non-attendees to watch annual parade in...
3
‘My Name Is Not Mom’ trio mine comedy from motherhood at Center Stage...
4
TV best bets with Val Kilmer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paris Hilton, Kevin
5
WSB’s Jovita Moore has an aggressive brain cancer

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top