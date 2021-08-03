WSB Care-a-thon raises nearly $1.7 million for AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorders

Scott Slade, the long-time morning host at WSB, came up with the idea in 2000 and has been a dedicated participant and cheerleader ever since.

On Friday, Slade told the listeners how he was inspired years ago when he was in junior high school and one of his classmates got leukemia. The school hooked up a wireless telephone box, which was super sophisticated at the time. It enabled her to listen to classes when she became too sick to come to school.

“Then one day, they turned off the box,” Slade said, his voice breaking. “She wasn’t with us anymore. She was a wonderful girl. I said to myself at the time that if I could do anything, I’ll do it so there will be fewer girls trapped in boxes. And that’s thanks to our listeners.”

Caption Scott Slade, the morning host for WSB, helped come up with the entire Care-a-thon idea and was there to announce the final total July 30, 2021. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com