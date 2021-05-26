Why ‘Gone With the Wind’ and ‘The Wizard of Oz’ are not part of the Amazon/MGM deal

AT&T purchased Time Warner in 2018 and re-dubbed its media operation WarnerMedia. To this day, all of MGM’s films prior to 1986 belong to WarnerMedia, soon to be spun off as part of a deal AT&T just announced with Discovery.

Amazon Prime, assuming the purchase clears regulatory hurdles, will be able to bolster its relatively thin slate of films with 4,000 more movies with this purchase, including the Bond movies, “Tomb Raider,” “Fargo,” “Raging Bull,” “Rocky,” “RoboCop,” “Moonstruck” and “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Some of the pre-1986 films Amazon bought were part of United Artists. The other MGM films were released after 1986.