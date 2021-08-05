Whoopi Goldberg joins historical drama “Till” about the death of Emmett Till

Besides prepping for a third iteration of “Sister Act,” “The View” host is coming to Georgia later this year for an historical drama “Till” focused on the mother of Emmett Till seeking justice for her son’s death. Goldberg is set to play Till’s grandmother Alma.

Till was a Black 14-year-old Chicagoan who was beaten and shot to death in Mississippi in 1955 after allegedly flirting with a white woman in a store four days earlier. Mamie Bradley, his mom (to be played by Danielle Deadwyler), held an open-casket funeral in Chicago. Emmett was deeply disfigured and the shocking photos in Jet magazine galvanized the civil rights movement at the time. The men accused of his murder were deemed “not guilty” by an all-white jury.