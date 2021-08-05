ajc logo
Whoopi Goldberg joins historical drama “Till” about the death of Emmett Till

Whoopi Goldberg on "The View" in 2019. (Walt Disney Television/Lou Rocco)
Credit: Walt Disney Television

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago
The film is set to start shooting in Georgia in November.

Whoopi Goldberg is getting serious again with her acting career.

Besides prepping for a third iteration of “Sister Act,” “The View” host is coming to Georgia later this year for an historical drama “Till” focused on the mother of Emmett Till seeking justice for her son’s death. Goldberg is set to play Till’s grandmother Alma.

Till was a Black 14-year-old Chicagoan who was beaten and shot to death in Mississippi in 1955 after allegedly flirting with a white woman in a store four days earlier. Mamie Bradley, his mom (to be played by Danielle Deadwyler), held an open-casket funeral in Chicago. Emmett was deeply disfigured and the shocking photos in Jet magazine galvanized the civil rights movement at the time. The men accused of his murder were deemed “not guilty” by an all-white jury.

The movie, with MGM’s Orion Films involved as the production company and Chinonye Chukwu as the screenwriter, is scheduled to start shooting in Georgia Nov. 8 and will conclude April 22, 2022. That long shoot schedule indicates a healthy budget.

Goldberg won an Oscar for her supporting role in the 1990 film “Ghost.”

