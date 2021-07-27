Where is ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in Atlanta while the Olympics are on?

Rather, TEGNA, the owners of 11Alive, the NBC affiliate where the two high-rated game shows reside in Atlanta, also happen to own WATL-TV (MyNetwork TV). That’s where “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” is airing for the next two weeks at 7 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

This week, the vaunted LeVar Burton is guest hosting.