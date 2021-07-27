ajc logo
Where is ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in Atlanta while the Olympics are on?

This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows "Jeopardy!" guest host LeVar Burton on the set of the game show. (Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)
This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows "Jeopardy!" guest host LeVar Burton on the set of the game show. (Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

Credit: Carol Kaelson

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
LeVar Burton is the guest host for “Jeopardy!” this week.

Inveterate viewers of game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” in Atlanta, don’t despair: the Tokyo Olympics haven’t booted your favorite programs off the TV.

Rather, TEGNA, the owners of 11Alive, the NBC affiliate where the two high-rated game shows reside in Atlanta, also happen to own WATL-TV (MyNetwork TV). That’s where “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” is airing for the next two weeks at 7 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

This week, the vaunted LeVar Burton is guest hosting.

A huge fan base lobbied for the “Jeopardy!” producers to add Burton to the list of guest hosts this year who have helmed the show since legendary Alex Trebek died of cancer. Others who have been guests hosts this year include “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings, journalist Katie Couric, football player Aaron Rodgers and Atlanta-based CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta.

Burton is former host and executive producer of PBS’s “Reading Rainbow” and a big children’s literacy advocate. He also hosts a podcast “LeVar Burton Reads” focused on short fiction.

Next week, David Faber, co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” will be the next guest host.

The producers of the popular game show are close to naming a permanent host.

Here is where WATL-TV can be found:

  • Broadcast/over-the-air: 36
  • Comcast: Channel 13/813
  • Charter/Spectrum: 3/701
  • AT&T Uverse: 36
  • Google Fiber: 36
  • DirecTV: 36
  • Dish Network: 36

