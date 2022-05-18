What’s going on with ‘Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta’?

The long-running TLC reality show “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta” is on hiatus again.
Lori Allen, who has been the face of the show since 2010, said that her shop Bridals by Lori in Sandy Springs has been insanely busy the past couple of years and she doesn’t really need the TV show, which diverts a lot of her attention from her primary business of selling bridal dresses.
The show aired eight seasons with only modest breaks from 2010 to 2016. After a two-year break, it came back for 10 more episodes in 2018, then six that aired at the beginning of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. It has been more than two years since TLC shot anything there.
In total, “Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta” has aired 171 episodes to date, focused on brides looking for their perfect dress. Allen and her sidekick Monte Durham have been there to guide them.
Although TLC is planning to bring back the original New York-based “Say Yes to the Dress” later this year, it has said nothing about taping more episodes of the Atlanta version. “I don’t know what the future holds for the Atlanta show,” Allen said. “We will wait and see when and if it’s good for all involved.”
TLC didn’t respond to an inquiry seeking comment.
Allen said brides are still battling for wedding venues, and gowns are taking longer than usual to arrive. “I am encouraging all bridges to order far in advance!” she said.
About the Author