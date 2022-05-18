What’s going on with ‘Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta’?

Lori Allen, who has been the face of the show since 2010, said that her shop Bridals by Lori in Sandy Springs has been insanely busy the past couple of years and she doesn’t really need the TV show, which diverts a lot of her attention from her primary business of selling bridal dresses.

The show aired eight seasons with only modest breaks from 2010 to 2016. After a two-year break, it came back for 10 more episodes in 2018, then six that aired at the beginning of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. It has been more than two years since TLC shot anything there.