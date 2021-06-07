Virginia Prescott leaving GPB after three years

Prescott continued to contribute stories for GPB, mostly about arts and culture. She hosted the Atlanta History Center’s Virtual Author talks and did online events for GPB. She helped with 2020 election coverage and developed some podcast ideas that couldn’t get funded. She ended up hosting a weekly podcast called “Georgia Today” with Steve Fennessy and guest-hosted Bill Nigut’s “Political Rewind.”

“I’ve done karaoke on-air. I’ve eaten grilled beaver meat, I’ve sometimes snort-laughed, and — less obviously — wept on live radio,” Prescott wrote. “I’ve interviewed some of my idols, a few arrogant and some surprisingly down-to-earth celebrities, countless fascinating authors, two Supreme Court justices and at least one robot.”

She added: “Still, some of the most memorable interviews were with the unrehearsed and un-slick who brought their voice and stories. Like the mother who painted portraits of people like her teenaged daughter who died of opioid overdoses, or lifelong friends of Ahmaud Arbery pained and shocked by his violent death.”